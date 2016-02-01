HONG KONG Feb 1 China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd
said its vice president Huo Xiaoyu was asked to help
mainland judicial authorities while the company's business
operations remained normal.
Huo was "directed to cooperate with the judicial authority"
in the mainland due to personal reasons, Chairman Chen Youan
said in a statement late on Sunday. (bit.ly/1RUzHrH)
The company gave no further details.
After the stock market slump in mid-June, Beijing began
cracking down on insider trading and short-selling, which it
said were partly to blame for volatility.
Last November, the stock regulator had widened its probe on
brokerages to include the country's fourth-biggest securities
firm China Haitong Securities .
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)