BEIJING Feb 6 China will fight attempts by
foreign casinos to lure its citizens abroad, a senior police
official said on Friday, which could deal a blow to the gaming
firms in Macau and Asian countries that rely on these punters
for most of their revenue.
Chinese, among the world's most prolific gamblers, often
travel to the Chinese territory of Macau, South Korea, the
Philippines or Australia, as gambling is illegal in mainland
China, except for heavily regulated state-sanctioned lotteries
Hua Jingfeng, a deputy bureau chief at the Ministry of
Public Security, said illegal gambling remained a problem even
though the government was "forcefully keeping it in check".
"Some foreign countries see our nation as an enormous
market, and we have investigated a series of cases," Hua told
reporters, according to a transcript on state media websites.
"A fair number of neighbouring countries have casinos, and
they have set up offices in China to attract and drum up
interest from Chinese citizens to go abroad and gamble. This
will also be an area that we will crack down on."
He did not elaborate. Paradise Co, Las Vegas
Sands, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts,
Galaxy Entertainment, SJM Holdings and Melco
Crown are some of the operators that depend on Chinese
gamblers.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's protracted crackdown on
corruption and conspicuous spending has kept wealthy Chinese
gamblers away from Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub,
where gaming revenues last year fell for the first time since
casinos were liberalised in 2001.
At the same time, casino operators around Asia have been
aggressively courting Chinese gamblers, with many relying on
Macau or mainland junkets to lure high rollers.
Casinos are not allowed to legally advertise in mainland
China, but operators have skirted around the issue by promoting
the resorts where the casinos are located.
Hua said the government was also seeking to crack down on a
"small number" of police and government officials who are guilty
of collusion in covering up gambling and providing an umbrella
of protection for it.
Last year hundreds of people were detained in the southern
city of Dongguan, which lies close to Hong Kong, in a sweep
against prostitution and gambling dens.
