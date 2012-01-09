Jan 9 Chinese lawmakers and political advisers in Shenzhen are seeking full disclosure of spending related to the World University Games held in the southern boomtown last year, following reports of big outlays and unpaid debts, official media said on Monday.

Some local Chinese media had reported last year that the games and related infrastructure projects cost the city more than 300 billion yuan ($47.6 billion), a figure later denied by the Shenzhen government.

The Southern Daily, an official Chinese language newspaper, said on Monday that a few Shenzhen political advisers and some local legislators were demanding the city government release full details of the expenditure.

They made the request after finding the Shenzhen government budget report released at the annual session of the local parliamentary meeting over the weekend did not have the expenditure details, the Southern Daily said.

"How much on earth has the World University Games cost tax payers? How much state subsidy has it received?" the newspaper asked, citing unidentified local political advisers.

Chinese media have openly criticized the high costs of China's showcase sporting events such as the 2010 Asian Games in the southern city of Guangzhou, and the 2008 Beijing Olympics -- which cost a total of $34 billion, according to official statistics.

The National Aquatics Centre, nicknamed the Water Cube and the iconic venue for the Beijing Olympics, is now in financial difficulty as revenues are insufficient to cover maintenance costs, resulting in 11.3 million yuan in losses in 2011.

Hong Kong-based English language newspaper, the South China Morning Post, ran a report similar to the Nanfang Daily one on Monday.

"It's about public money and taxpayers have a right to know every detail, regardless of whether they're from profits or a deficit," SCMP quoted Shenzhen legislator Wang Wenruo as saying.

Mainland media had reported that Shenzhen rushed to complete five subway lines, costing 75 billion yuan, ahead of the games that were held in August, the SCMP said.

Numerous calls into the Shenzhen government's finance department on Monday morning went unanswered. ($1 = 6.3095 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Sisi Tang in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)