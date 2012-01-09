Jan 9 Chinese lawmakers and political
advisers in Shenzhen are seeking full disclosure of spending
related to the World University Games held in the southern
boomtown last year, following reports of big outlays and unpaid
debts, official media said on Monday.
Some local Chinese media had reported last year that the
games and related infrastructure projects cost the city more
than 300 billion yuan ($47.6 billion), a figure later denied by
the Shenzhen government.
The Southern Daily, an official Chinese language newspaper,
said on Monday that a few Shenzhen political advisers and some
local legislators were demanding the city government release
full details of the expenditure.
They made the request after finding the Shenzhen government
budget report released at the annual session of the local
parliamentary meeting over the weekend did not have the
expenditure details, the Southern Daily said.
"How much on earth has the World University Games cost tax
payers? How much state subsidy has it received?" the newspaper
asked, citing unidentified local political advisers.
Chinese media have openly criticized the high costs of
China's showcase sporting events such as the 2010 Asian Games in
the southern city of Guangzhou, and the 2008 Beijing Olympics --
which cost a total of $34 billion, according to official
statistics.
The National Aquatics Centre, nicknamed the Water Cube
and the iconic venue for the Beijing Olympics, is now in
financial difficulty as revenues are insufficient to cover
maintenance costs, resulting in 11.3 million yuan in losses in
2011.
Hong Kong-based English language newspaper, the South China
Morning Post, ran a report similar to the Nanfang Daily one on
Monday.
"It's about public money and taxpayers have a right to know
every detail, regardless of whether they're from profits or a
deficit," SCMP quoted Shenzhen legislator Wang Wenruo as saying.
Mainland media had reported that Shenzhen rushed to complete
five subway lines, costing 75 billion yuan, ahead of the games
that were held in August, the SCMP said.
Numerous calls into the Shenzhen government's finance
department on Monday morning went unanswered.
($1 = 6.3095 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Sisi Tang in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)