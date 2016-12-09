UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Dec 9 Casino stocks in Hong Kong were set for a steep fall after a report that Macau is preparing to slash in half the amount of cash China UnionPay card holders can withdraw from ATM machines in the world's largest gambling market.
Shares of Sands China Ltd and Wynn Macau were both expected to open down 10 percent, while those of MGM China were seen fall 8.2 percent.
SJM Holdings shares were set for a 5.6 percent tumble. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was also seen easing off by 0.4 percent.
The South China Morning Post reported on Thursday that the Monetary Authority of Macau would cut daily withdrawal limit to 5,000 patacas ($626.49) from 10,000 currently, citing a finance industry source. The move is expected to take effect from Saturday.
Casino stocks in the U.S. have also tanked overnight. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources