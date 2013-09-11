By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI, Sept 11
SHANGHAI, Sept 11 Chinese insulin maker Gan &
Lee Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it was investigating
allegations published in a newspaper that it spent around 800
million yuan ($130.72 million) to bribe doctors to promote the
firm's drugs over five years.
A sales representative for the privately held company,
identified by the pseudonym Wu Dejiang, told China's 21st
Century Business Herald the bribes were aimed at raising sales
ahead of a planned initial public offering in Shanghai.
"From 2008 until now the amount of bribery involved is
probably around 800 million yuan, and close to 300 million yuan
in 2012 alone ... Gan & Lee has been very skillful with their
bribes," the whistleblower told the newspaper.
Gan & Lee is the latest drugmaker to face whistleblower
accusations in the newspaper, although it is the first Chinese
firm to be accused of wrongdoing.
The reports coincide with multiple Chinese investigations
into the pharmaceutical sector, spanning alleged corruption to
how drugs are priced.
An official at Beijing-based Gan & Lee told Reuters by
telephone the company was looking into the allegations. She said
the firm would then issue a statement. The official declined to
comment further or give her name.
Gan & Lee is on a list of companies seeking IPO approval
from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, according to
the agency's website. The newspaper said Gan & Lee began the
application process in June.
"Because Gan & Lee is striving to list, it took a ruthless
approach to performance and didn't hesitate to offer business
bribes in return for increased sales," the whistleblower said.
Gan & Lee's website said its sales have been climbing
quickly, reaching 540 million yuan in 2012. It gave no figures
for 2011. The website also said the firm employed 1,100 people.
The most high-profile investigation into corruption in the
pharmaceutical sector in China involves British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline.
Police have detained four Chinese executives from GSK over
allegations it funneled up to 3 billion yuan to travel agencies
to facilitate bribes to doctors to boost the sale of its
medicines. GSK has said some of its senior Chinese executives
appear to have broken the law.
Corruption in China's pharmaceutical industry is widespread,
fuelled in part by low base salaries for doctors at the
country's 13,500 public hospitals.
Whistleblowers have made a beeline for the 21st Century
Business Herald.
Last month U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said it
was "deeply concerned" after the newspaper quoted an unnamed
whistleblower saying it spent more than 30 million yuan to bribe
doctors in China.
The paper also quoted a whistleblower in August as saying
Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG had paid bribes to doctors
to boost drug sales, prompting the Swiss company to launch an
internal investigation.
Health Ministry officials are also investigating Sanofi SA
over bribery allegations after the same newspaper said
staff paid bribes totaling about 1.7 million yuan to more than
500 doctors in late 2007 to boost sales. The French company has
said it is taking the claims "very seriously".
The newspaper has declined a request from Reuters for an
interview on why whistleblowers keep speaking to it.