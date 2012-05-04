HONG KONG May 4 Chinese utility Beijing Enterprises Holding Ltd has bought shares in city gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd from Oman Oil, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement that Oman Oil had sold its stake of 237.6 million shares in China Gas at HK$4.10 per share, versus the stock's closing price of HK$3.90.

The statement did not disclose who bought the shares.

China Gas is being targeted by China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd in a deal estimated to be worth up to $2.2 billion.

China Gas officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)