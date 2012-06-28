* China Gas set to release annual earnings later on Thursday

* China Gas shares have traded above HK$3.50 offer price

* Sinopec-ENN consortium has set July 6 long stop date (Adds details, background)

HONG KONG, June 28 State-owned Beijing Enterprises Group (BJEG) again raised its stake in its takeover target China Gas Holdings Ltd, further frustrating Sinopec's attempts to take control of the piped-gas distributor.

BJEG, the parent of utility Beijing Enterprises Holding Ltd , has been consistently building its stake in China Gas, betting on rising demand for the less polluting fuel in the world's second-biggest economy.

That pits it against Sinopec and ENN Energy Ltd , which in December made a $2.2 billion joint offer to acquire China Gas. The Hong Kong-listed gas distributor rebuffed their HK$3.50-a-share offer.

BJEG increased its stake to about 18 percent after acquiring additional shares from the open market on Wednesday, paying between HK$3.68 and HK$4.00 a share, Beijing Enterprises said in a filing to the Hong Kong securities regulator on Thursday.

That was the third stake increase announcement from BJEG since revealing in May that it holds shares in China Gas.

The latest share purchase comes on the day when China Gas is scheduled to release its annual earnings. Investors are keenly awaiting the end game of the six-month-old takeover battle.

China Gas previously rebuffed the Sinopec-ENN proposal, saying it fails to reflect the fundamental value of the company.

The takeover attempt for Sinopec has also grown tougher as China Gas shareholders BJEG, London-listed Fortune Oil and a unit of South Korea's SK Group now control nearly 50 percent of the company after additional share purchases since December.

The Sinopec-CNN consortium has set July 6 as the long stop date, and if they fail to get the necessary approvals by that date, the group can walk away from the offer.

The long-stop date is the date by which certain preconditions, including approval of the deal by the government, have to be met, following which Sinopec and ENN can make a formal offer for China Gas.

China Gas shares have consistently traded above the proposed offer price, which suggests that investors are betting on an improved offer. The Sinopec-ENN consortium has left the room open for a higher offer while maintaining that HK$3.50 a share was a fair price.

By Thursday late morning, China Gas shares were down 0.8 percent at HK$3.85. ENN fell 0.1 percent while Sinopec declined 0.3 percent. The benchmark Hong Kong share index was steady.

About 3 percent of China's power generation comes from natural gas currently, and two-thirds from coal. Gas use is set to double to 260 billion cubic meters by 2015, according to Sanford C. Bernstein. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Ryan Woo)