BEIJING Feb 7 China National Petroleum
Corp (CNPC) plans to raise its natural gas output to a level of
79.3 billion-82.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year, the
largest Chinese oil and gas producer said in a company newspaper
on Tuesday.
That would amount to at least 5 percent more than the 75.5
bcm of gas CNPC produced in 2011.
The state-owned company will aim to improve its
technological capability in developing coalbed methane gas and
shale gas and push forward gas storage construction, Zhao
Zhengzhang, a vice president of PetroChina Co Ltd,
was quoted as saying by China Petroleum Daily.
CNPC's oil and gas assets are operated by listed PetroChina
.
CNPC produced 2.15 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude
oil last year, up 2 percent from a year earlier.
Rival China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) produced 1.31
million bpd of crude oil and 14.6 bcm of gas in 2011 from
domestic and overseas fields, up 7.6 percent and 16.8 percent,
respectively, from a year earlier, Chairman Fu Chengyu said on
Feb 3.
The group, operating its key assets via listed Sinopec Corp
, the largest refiner in Asia, processed
4.38 million bpd of crude oil last year, 2.7 percent higher than
in 2010, Fu said.
(For a table of China's oil and gas output by field in 2011,
click: )
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)