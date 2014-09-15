By Judy Hua and Adam Rose
| BEIJING, Sept 15
BEIJING, Sept 15 China's gas demand growth is
expected to ease to its slowest in three years in 2014 and dip
again next year, as a slowing economy and an ill-timed hike in
prices keep gas demand at levels well below bullish forecasts.
The slowdown indicates demand will struggle to meet levels
forecast by the International Energy Agency, which said in June
that China is entering a golden age of gas, and could make life
hard for new gas projects hoping for spot sales to China.
PetroChina , one of the country's two
top gas importers, has cut shipments of spot liquefied natural
gas (LNG), an industry source said, and sees demand growth under
pressure for at least three years.
China accounted for half of the world's additional gas usage
last year and the scaling back of spot LNG purchases comes as at
least four Australian LNG projects are due to start operations
in 2014 and 2015.
"If we don't need to import, we won't. As long as our LNG
terminals have enough feedstock, we won't need much spot
supply," said a source with direct knowledge of PetroChina's gas
operations.
The IEA expects China's gas consumption to rise 90 percent
within the next five years to reach 315 billion cubic metres
(bcm) by 2019, offsetting slower growth in Europe and elsewhere.
That would imply an annual growth rate of 17.5 percent.
However, China's top oil and natural gas producer, China
National Petroleum Corp, sees apparent natural gas consumption
climbing just 9.5 percent, down 4.7 percentage points from 2013.
PetroChina's spokesman Mao Zefeng declined to comment on the
firm's spot LNG business but he said at a conference last week
that China's gas consumption growth would ease further in 2015.
"In the short term, the gas price reform and slowing economy
will affect demand ... but we believe demand growth will be
restored three to five years later," Mao said.
As demand in China slows, PetroChina has ample supplies due
to additional cargoes that have started to arrive since late
2013 under a term supply deal with Qatargas, company sources
said.
The firm has already shut two loss-making gas liquefaction
plants and is also reviewing its multi-billion-dollar push to
produce LNG to fuel trucks and ships in China.
Traditional energy sources, crude oil and coal, have already
fallen victims to China's slowing economy, with diesel set to
post its first fall in more than a decade this year and steam
coal prices tumbling to a six-year low.
Although gas demand has been bolstered by China's pledge to
clean up its smoggy skies, higher local production, long-term
LNG purchases and more pipeline imports means supply growth has
outpaced consumption at a faster rate than last year.
Total gas supplies to China, including imports and domestic
production, rose 9.6 percent in the first half of this year to
reach 91.5 bcm. That compares with an apparent consumption
growth of 8.9 percent, data from top planning agency National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) shows.
Based on that annualised growth rate of 8.9 percent, total
demand would reach 184.2 bcm at the end of 2014.
A series of gas price hikes, totalling 33 percent since
mid-2013 as part of Beijing's long-term market reform, have also
posed as a double whammy for industrial users.
"Ultimately higher prices are going to impact demand," said
Neil Beveridge, an analyst with Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.
"They can't have high demand growth with international
energy prices."
(Editing by Fayen Wong and Richard Pullin)