* New gas use to be "controlled" during winter peak
* Demand growing much faster than supply, state planner says
* Cities switching too quickly from coal to gas
(Adds analyst quote, detail and background)
By David Stanway and Judy Hua
BEIJING, Oct 21 China will try to control the
number of new natural gas users in an effort to slow a surge in
demand and tackle looming supply shortages as the winter
consumption peak approaches, the country's top planning agency
said on Monday.
China has sought to promote natural gas use as part of its
efforts to slash coal combustion in heavily polluted urban
regions and diversify its energy sources. It has encouraged
local governments to switch to gas for heating and public
transport, but analysts said it may have moved too fast.
"Many cities such as Urumqi and Lanzhou in the northwest and
Shijiazhuang in the north have switched to gas-fired from
coal-fired heating systems with local governments under pressure
to clear up the air," said an analyst with the China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the country's top oil and gas
producer.
"Gas consumption has jumped in a very short period, while
gas supplies can only grow steadily, resulting in tight supplies
this winter," the analyst said.
In its 2011-2015 industry plan, China said it would raise
natural gas use to 230 billion cubic metres, more than double
the 2010 rate, but disappointing domestic production growth
coupled with insufficient pipeline and storage capacity has left
it increasingly reliant on imports and prone to shortages.
China's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the first
nine months of 2013 jumped by a quarter from a year earlier to
12.87 million tonnes. Arrivals in September stood at 1.52
million tonnes, up 10 percent from a year before and the
third-highest volume this year.
According to a notice posted on the website of the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Monday, natural gas
demand rose 13.5 percent in the first three quarters of 2013,
4.3 percentage points faster than production, and supplies are
likely to get tighter as temperatures plunge (www.ndrc.gov.cn).
Lian Weiliang, vice-director of the NDRC, said shortages
were already being felt in some regions, including Urumqi and
Beijing, and were expected to worsen.
He said China would control the increase in new users, and
would prioritise supplies to public transport and residential
users over the winter period. Efforts would also be made to
raise storage capacity, and China would use price and other
market mechanisms to try to balance supply and demand.
The NDRC has already said utilities would be encouraged to
make cuts in natural gas-fired power generation in order to
reduce shortages during the peak demand season.
It has also encouraged major producers like CNPC to do their
utmost to maximise supplies over the period, and has called for
the faster construction of LNG terminals to ensure they are
finished before the winter arrives.
Zhou Jiping, chairman of the country's largest gas producer
and importer PetroChina , warned earlier
this year that it would take at least four to five years to
build up new supply capacity, and it would still not be enough
to keep up with surging demand.
Analysts and developers say that China's strategy to raise
the share of natural gas in its overall energy mix will not
succeed without considerably higher prices.
Beijing raised gas prices this year in an effort to
stimulate production and encourage imports, and last week it
also allowed utilities fuelled by gas to charge more for the
power they sell to the grid.
But the government has preferred to increase prices
incrementally in order to limit inflationary pressures and ease
the impact on consumers, which has left major importers like
CNPC with big losses.
(Additional reporting by Fayen Wong in Shanghai; Editing by
Alan Raybould)