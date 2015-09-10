By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Sept 10
BEIJING, Sept 10 China's state energy giants are
reducing output from conventional natural gas fields as demand
growth for the fuel eases to a multi-year low, local media and
sources said, although shale gas targets are being maintained.
Sinopec Corp and PetroChina have
restricted production at two major conventional fields - Puguang
and Anyue - in the Sichuan gas basin, as a cooling economy curbs
fuel use by industries like chemical plants and glass and
ceramics makers.
By end-August, Sinopec had closed 12 wells at Puguang, one
of the country's largest with annual production capacity of 12
billion cubic metres (bcm), and planned to shut in another 15
wells, the Sichuan Daily reported, citing a Sinopec official at
Puguang.
Sinopec said Puguang was pumping at a daily commercial rate
of 10 million cubic metres, which was half the amount at the
start of the year, as reported by the paper. The production loss
was equivalent to roughly 3 percent of national output.
Puguang is competing with rising production at the Fuling
shale gas project, China's first and largest commercial shale
discovery, as well as at the nearby conventional Yuanba gas
field.
Petrochina has also capped production at the Moxi
block of the Anyue field, which is among the country's largest
gas reservoirs tapped onshore in recent years, said a government
source who had been briefed by gas companies.
A PetroChina spokesman declined to comment on output curbs,
but said production rates at conventional fields were
"adjustable based on market conditions".
Official data showed China's domestic gas output rose 2.6
percent in the first seven months of 2015, down from 6.9 percent
annual growth in 2014, and a far cry from average double-digit
growth over the past decade.
Despite the reductions at conventional fields, the firms
said they remain on track to meet a government-set shale gas
target this year, as Beijing tries to replicate the shale boom
in the United States.
Hundreds of shale gas wells are planned in Sichuan basin
this year to build an annual production capacity of about 7.6
bcm by year-end, or roughly 6 percent of China's estimated gas
output this year.
On average, shale gas costs more than twice that of a
conventional deposit, but development is aided by a government
grant of 0.40 yuan for each cubic metre of production. The
subsidy is set to decrease beyond 2015.
To encourage shale drilling, local authorities in Chongqing
municipality, a key shale promoter and where Sinopec's Fuling
project is located, this year advanced subsidies to shale
producers at the start of the year instead of at the end of the
year, the government source said.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)