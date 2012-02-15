SHANGHAI Feb 15 London-based oil giant BP
has won permission to explore for deepwater gas reserves
in the South China Sea from China's Ministy of Commerce, the
China Daily reported on Wednesday.
The project, BP's second deepwater foray into China, would
be 40 percent owned by the oil major during the exploratory
phase with its stake reduced to 20 percent when the project
moves into production, the paper said.
The ministry's approval was the final official step required
before the project can begin, after BP and China National
Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) signed a deal for the project in
London in January, according to the paper.
