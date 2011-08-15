BEIJING Aug 15 China's natural gas imports in July more than doubled from a year earlier to 2.7 billion cubic metres (bcm), the National Development and Reform Commission said on Monday.

Of the imports, gas shipped from central Asia totalled 1.2 bcm, while imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were 1.5 bcm, the commission said in a report on its website (www.ndrc.gov.cn).

Natural gas imports in the first seven months of this year doubled to 16.8 bcm, it said.

By the end of July, PetroChina had received a total of 190 million cubic metres of LNG at its first LNG terminal in Rudong, Jiangsu province, since it came onstream in late May, it said.

Apparent natural gas consumption in July rose 24.5 percent year on year to 10.3 bcm, and apparent natural gas consumption rose 21.5 percent to 73.4 bcm in the first seven months of this year.

China has started injecting natural gas into storage in Dagang since April for peak winter gas consumption in northern China. A total 1.4 bcm of natural gas had been stored by the end of July, up 100 million cubic metres from a year earlier, it added.

Apparent consumption of refined oil products rose 6.8 percent year on year to 139.29 million tonnes in the January-July period, of which diesel consumption rose 5.9 percent to 87.81 million tonnes and gasoline use grew 8.1 percent to 41.54 million tonnes, the commission said.

Apparent consumption of refined oil products in July alone rose 5 percent from a year earlier to 20.99 million tonnes. Daily fuel consumption in July was 677,000 tonnes, up moderately from 665,000 tonnes in the second quarter, it said.

The commission did not explain the gauges or the methods it uses to derive the figures.

Reuters calculations based on preliminary official data last week showed that implied oil demand, a combination of crude oil throughput and net imports of refined oil products, was about 9.01 million barrels per day in July, up 7.7 percent from a year earlier and up 0.4 percent from June.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)