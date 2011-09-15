BEIJING, Sept 15 China's natural gas imports in the first eight months of the year nearly doubled from a year earlier at 20.2 billion cubic metres, the National Development & Reform Commission said on Thursday.

Apparent consumption of the cleaner-burning fuel expanded 21.7 percent in the same period to 84.2 bcm, the commission said on its website www.ndrc.gov.cn.

