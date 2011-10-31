BEIJING Oct 31 PetroChina Co Ltd , the dominant natural gas supplier in China, will supply 25 percent more of the fuel in the coming winter-spring season than a year earlier, China Petroleum Daily reported on Monday.

The report in the newspaper run by PetroChina parent China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) did not provide a volume.

PetroChina said last year it planned to supply 32.04 billion cubic metres of gas in the last winter-spring season, 8 percent more than a year earlier, but never disclosed the actual volume.

The government has said major producers, including CNPC, China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) and China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), will supply a total of about 58.6 bcm of gas in the coming winter-spring season, up nearly 20 percent on the year.

State-owned firms' oil and gas businesses are run by their respective listed units.

China's energy chief said gas supply and demand in the winter-spring season would generally be in balance, though supply will be strained if low temperatures last longer than expected and gas demand from power generation surges.

