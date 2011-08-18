(Clarifies boost in gas-fired power target refers to small,
BEIJING Aug 18 China's National Energy
Administration has mapped out guidelines to boost the use of
natural gas for small, distributed power plants tenfold in the
next decade, Chinese media reported.
Total gas-fired power generation capacity at these small
plants will likely reach 50 gigawatts by 2020, versus 5 GW
currently, the China Securities Journal reported on Thursday,
citing unnamed authoritative sources.
It added that the government may publish the guidelines by
end of the year.
Distributed power plants normally refer to stations of sizes
between 10 to 30 megawatts (MW) that an end-consumer such as a
railway station or a hotel builds to meet its own electricity
needs.
Bigger gas-fuelled plants normally have generation capacity
of 200 MW or larger and sell power to grids. China has a total
of about 35 GW of these bigger stations which are likely to be
expanded to top 60 GW by 2015, analysts have said.
China wants to triple the use of natural gas, which emits
half the carbon dioxide of coal, in the next decade, to some 10
percent of its total energy consumption.
Residential and industrial sectors are expected to take the
lead in natural gas use, while the power sector has been held
back due to the uncompetitive pricing of natural gas versus
coal, which fuels nearly 80 percent of China's power supply.
(For a chart of the rising share of gas in China's energy
mix:here)
At 50 GW, it would make up about 3 percent of China's
installed power generation capacity by 2020 and require total
investment of roughly 150 billion yuan ($23 billion), said the
paper. The shift is seen benefiting gas turbine makers such as
Shanghai Electric .
Apart from setting target capacity, the guidelines also call
for tax incentives to help boost the distributed gas-fired
plants, such as halving the value-added tax based on the amount
of power these generators are able to supply to the grids, the
paper said.
In June, the National Development and Reform Commission
raised grid feed-in tariffs for gas-fired plants in Beijing,
Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang province.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)