BEIJING Aug 18 China's National Energy Administration has mapped out guidelines to boost the use of natural gas for small, distributed power plants tenfold in the next decade, Chinese media reported.

Total gas-fired power generation capacity at these small plants will likely reach 50 gigawatts by 2020, versus 5 GW currently, the China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed authoritative sources.

It added that the government may publish the guidelines by end of the year.

Distributed power plants normally refer to stations of sizes between 10 to 30 megawatts (MW) that an end-consumer such as a railway station or a hotel builds to meet its own electricity needs.

Bigger gas-fuelled plants normally have generation capacity of 200 MW or larger and sell power to grids. China has a total of about 35 GW of these bigger stations which are likely to be expanded to top 60 GW by 2015, analysts have said.

China wants to triple the use of natural gas, which emits half the carbon dioxide of coal, in the next decade, to some 10 percent of its total energy consumption.

Residential and industrial sectors are expected to take the lead in natural gas use, while the power sector has been held back due to the uncompetitive pricing of natural gas versus coal, which fuels nearly 80 percent of China's power supply.

At 50 GW, it would make up about 3 percent of China's installed power generation capacity by 2020 and require total investment of roughly 150 billion yuan ($23 billion), said the paper. The shift is seen benefiting gas turbine makers such as Shanghai Electric .

Apart from setting target capacity, the guidelines also call for tax incentives to help boost the distributed gas-fired plants, such as halving the value-added tax based on the amount of power these generators are able to supply to the grids, the paper said.

In June, the National Development and Reform Commission raised grid feed-in tariffs for gas-fired plants in Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang province.

