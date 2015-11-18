* Price cut effective from Friday, economic planner says
* Allows 20 pct upward float, no downward limit
* Aims to tackle supply glut, boost flagging demand growth
* Agency urges trading on Shanghai natural gas spot exchange
(Adds analyst comment on impact of deeper-than-expected cut)
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Nov 18 China announced a near 25
percent cut in wholesale prices of natural gas from Friday, the
second reduction this year, as it seeks to boost flagging growth
in demand for the cleaner-burning fuel.
China's energy giants have been forced to resell or
renegotiate long-term global supplies as a cooling economy has
hit gas demand in the world's third-largest consumer, while an
inflexible pricing policy also curbed consumption.
Benchmark city-gate prices for non-residential users will be
lowered by 0.70 yuan ($0.1097) per cubic metre from Nov. 20, the
country's top economic planner, the National Development &
Reform Commission, said in a statement on its website on
Wednesday.
Besides cutting the benchmark prices, the agency also said
it allowed a 20 percent upward float, but set no limit for a
downward adjustment.
Some market watchers had expected another cut in prices but
not by as much, illustrating that the government wanted to send
a strong price signal to boost demand, but the impact could be
mixed for players in the market.
"It should boost demand on the direct, large end users of
especially domestic pipeline gas, and also benefits those with
integrated value chains such as downstream assets in power
plants and city distribution networks," said Li Yao, CEO of
Beijing-based consultancy SIA Energy.
But for state energy firms that have signed up to more
pricey long-term supply deals of liquefied natural gas, such as
with Qatar and more recently Australia, the price cut would hurt
their import business, Li said.
City-gate prices are those paid by local distributors or city
gas firms to pipeline operators, mainly PetroChina
and Sinopec Corp .
The agency also urged participants in the market for
non-residential gas to trade on the Shanghai spot exchange in
order to achieve "full market transparency" within two to three
years.
The Shanghai exchange will publish regular information on
spot trades, it added.
Beijing introduced a new pricing scheme in July 2013 to pull
domestic prices of natural gas closer to the cost of imports,
besides spurring greater domestic output and burning cleaner
fuel to cut emissions and fight pollution.
The government last adjusted prices on April 1, with a 0.44
yuan per cubic metre cut on so-called "incremental" gas,
effectively merging two tiers of pricing into one, to track an
oil market slump.
But that price cut did not fully reflect the falls in
substitution fuels against which the regulated gas prices were
benchmarked, curbing use by factories and slowing vehicles'
shift to the fuel from diesel and gasoline.
Demand growth shrank to less than 3 percent this year, a far
cry from the heady years between 2004 and 2013, when gas use
jumped five-fold.
The fall forced state oil majors to cut domestic onshore
production and also delay developing new discoveries offshore
China.
The economic planner's announcement on Wednesday did not
address residential gas, a sector long seen as sensitive to
price increases.
It said last month it was considering shortening the gap
between gas price adjustments, so as to better reflect market
fundamentals.
($1=6.3834 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Susan Fenton)