BEIJING, March 21 China will introduce tiered natural gas pricing for residential use, with all cities consuming gas set to launch new pricing mechanisms by the end of 2015, the state planning agency said on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission said three pricing bands would be introduced, with the first covering 80 percent of average monthly consumption volumes for household users.

