(Repeats story filed late on Wednesday)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Oct 12 A plan to revamp
China's current fuel pricing scheme and a new scheme for the
country's natural gas pricing have been submitted to State
Council, China's cabinet, for approval, an industry source with
knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the
country's top economic planner which set oil and gas prices,
has said it is in the middle of revamping the fuel system to
better reflect market cost, by possibly making the price changes
more frequent.
"The revamped fuel pricing scheme has been submitted to the
State Council, waiting for approval," the source said.
"After the new pricing is implemented, refineries will be
able to break even or even make small profit, reversing their
current loss-making situation," he said.
Submission of a proposal to the Cabinet normally means the
final approval is near.
The new natural gas pricing system could allow domestic gas
prices to be pegged to international oil prices, the source
said, without giving further details.
China's gas imports have made up of more than 20 percent of
domestic consumption in recent months, compared with none in
early 2006.
The government is facing mounting pressure to hike gas
prices because the cost of at least half of the current imports,
sourced from Turkmenistan, were reported to be linked to crude
oil prices.
China has begun to offer tax rebates for gas imports to help
energy firms such as PetroChina trim
losses as domestic gas sales prices were lower than the cost of
imported gas.
China now sets its retail fuel levels by tracking the prices
of a basket of international crudes over a 22-working-day cycle.
A price change is usually triggered when global oil prices move
beyond a 4-percent range during this period.
The government last cut retail ceiling prices for gasoline
and diesel by about 3 percent from Sunday, taking prices off
record highs at a time when headline inflation eased from a
three-year peak.
Since the fuel scheme started in January 2009, NDRC has
raised retail fuel prices by about 50 percent, lagging the over
70-percent rally in the basket of crude prices, as it had to
take account of domestic economic conditions which have been
under inflationary pressure most of this year.
(Reporting by David Lin, Samuel Shen, Judy Hua, Jim Bai and
Chen Aizhu, additional reporting by Coco Li; editing by Keiron
Henderson)