BEIJING Aug 22 China will grant rebates in value-added-tax for its rapidly growing imports of natural gas, including piped gas from central Asia and seaborne shipments of liquefied natural gas, for the period of 2011 through 2020.

The Ministry of Finance also said central Asian gas imports before the end of 2010 will receive rebates on a retroactive basis, according to a statement posted on the ministry's website www.mof.gov.cn.

(Reporting by Niu Shuping and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)