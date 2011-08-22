* Rebates on valued-added tax of gas imports cover 10 yrs

* Policy to trim losses incurred by companies as imports surge

* One step towards gas price reform -analyst (adds analyst comment; write through)

By Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Aug 22 China will grant tax rebates for its rapidly growing imports of natural gas, a move long awaited by state energy firms anxious to pare losses from gas imports and part of Beijing's strategy to boost use of the cleaner fuel.

The rebates will apply when import costs are above domestic wholesale prices. They will cover the period 2011 through 2020, as well as prior central Asian imports, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement posted on its website, www.mof.gov.cn.

While the tax reduction will help trim losses of state energy companies such as PetroChina , which is piping in a surging amount of central Asian gas at a loss, it is not enough to trigger more long-term LNG imports.

"There is not a significant amount of additional long-term LNG demand till around 2017. So you are only getting around three years of VAT reduction," said Beijing-based Gavin Thompson of energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

"It's more about trimming losses on very high cost gas and it's a part of broader strategy towards bringing import prices closer to market prices in China."

It's also unlikely to spur big purchases of spot LNG, as a tax reduction over a 13-percent value-added tax (VAT) base is marginal versus prevailing spot prices of around $15-$16 per million British thermal units (mmbtu), bolstered in part by growing Japanese demand following the March tsunami, said Thompson.

China's gas demand is projected to triple in the coming decade to about 300 billion cubic metres and imports are likely to make up nearly a third of that demand, analysts have said. Imports currently account for roughly 20 percent of consumption.

China in July imported a record 1.18 million tonnes of LNG as it started a new receiving terminal in east China's Jiangsu province in May.

The rebates apply to state-mandated import projects including the central-Asia pipeline venture operated by PetroChina, and LNG import terminals currently in use and those to be later approved by the state, the ministry said.

Importers will receive rebates on a quarterly basis.

PetroChina has since late 2009 lobbied the government for tax incentives, but the change only came after the state energy giant opened a new link at the end of June to connect central Asian supplies to southern China, which is expected to cause import volumes to jump fourfold this year.

ONE STEP

The MOF announcement would buy some time for Beijing's energy policy-setters to push for the next and more sensitive step -- raising domestic natural gas prices -- and further on, long-touted energy pricing reform.

Chinese media reported earlier this year that PetroChina recorded a loss of 3.7 billion yuan on 4.3 bcm of imported gas last year, which indicated the firm was making a loss of nearly $130 for each thousand cubic metres of gas.

The oil industry has long been lobbying the government for a more market-based pricing for domestic natural gas to spur exploration and production, but this has been slow as Beijing often balks at raising prices when under inflationary pressure like it faces this year.

China last raised benchmark onshore well-head gas prices in June 2010 to roughly $4.46 mmbtu, much lower than the average delivered cost of $8.28 for imported LNG and $8.09 for Turkmen gas for July, as reported by Chinese customs.

Apart from central Asian gas, delivered costs under long-term LNG import deals signed in the last few years when oil prices were relatively high, such as with Qatar, Australia's Gorgon and Papua New Guinea, will also be trimmed.

"It's one practical response, but there still more required," said Woodmac's Thompson. (Additional reporting by Jim Bai and Judy Hua; Editing by Michael Urquhart)