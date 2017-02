BEIJING Nov 4 China's gross domestic product growth is expected to slow to 8.5 percent in 2012 from an estimated 9.2 percent in 2011, an adviser to the Chinese central bank said on Friday.

Li Daokui, a member of China's monetary policy committee, told a forum in Beijing that China should maintain its current economic policies through 2012.

The latest Reuters poll showed that economists are expecting economic growth of 8.6 percent in 2012.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)