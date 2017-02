(Repeats to spell out Wang Qishan's name in lead paragraph)

BEIJING Aug 9 China Vice-Premier Wang Qishan has spoken to U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and exchanged views on the state of global financial markets and the world economy, China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Without giving further details, the ministry said Wang and Geithner had a phone conversation. Wang oversees China's financial sector.

