BEIJING Oct 6 China and Georgia on Wednesday signed a preliminary free trade agreement that is expected to take effect from the end of 2017.

The deal is expected to see Chinese firms building ports and railways in Georgia, and will boost Georgian wine exports to the world's No.2 economy, according to a statement posted on the website of China's commerce ministry.

Georgia, with a population of 3.7 million, has deposits of minerals such as copper and manganese.

China is Georgia's fourth-largest trade partner and its second-biggest importer of wine, according to the statement.

