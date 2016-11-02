Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BEIJING Nov 2 China hopes Germany's recent investigations into proposed Chinese corporate acquisitions are "an exception", a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.
Shen Danyang told a regular briefing that China also hopes Germany can be calm and create a fair environment for investors.
The German government has withdrawn its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron, citing security concerns, and throwing up an unexpected hurdle for a 670-million-euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen, writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Perry)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)