Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
BEIJING Aug 30 China signed an agreement with Germany for 50 Airbus planes worth $3.5 billion as German Chancellor Angela Merkel began her visit to China, state news agency Xinhua said, the first significant Airbus deal with China since a dispute between Beijing and the European Union over emissions trading.
The dispute between Beijing and the EU had interrupted earlier deals worth up to $14 billion.
China's ICBC Leasing and Airbus, whose parent company is EADS, signed the deal for 50 Airbus A320 planes and another agreement about Airbus plane assembling in China, Xinhua said.
Industry sources said on Monday that Airbus had hoped to win orders of up to 100 A320 planes, potentially worth $9 billion. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.