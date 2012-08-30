* 50 A320-family jets to be sold to ICBC Leasing
* Deal includes China's first order for revamped A320neo
* Framework deal to extend Airbus assembly line near Beijing
* More sales seen coinciding with future French visit
By Michael Martina and Andreas Rinke
BEIJING, Aug 30 China signed an agreement with
Germany for 50 Airbus planes worth over $4 billion during
Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Beijing on Thursday, the
first significant order since a dispute between Beijing and
Europe over emissions trading.
The dispute between China and the European Union has frozen
earlier deals worth up to $14 billion.
China's ICBC Leasing and Airbus, whose parent company is
Franco-German-led aerospace group EADS, signed the deal
for 50 Airbus A320-family planes and another agreement about
Airbus plane assembling in China, state news agency Xinhua said.
Xinhua put the value of the deal at $3.5 billion but at
published list prices, it could be worth $4.6 billion, according
to a breakdown of models supplied by Airbus.
China regularly orders aircraft in large batches timed to
coincide with high-level contacts with U.S. or European leaders,
but the deal fell short of European expectations of a 100-plane
order circulating on the eve of Merkel's trip.
Airbus insisted it was satisfied with the deal, which
includes the first Chinese order for its fastest-selling model,
a revamped version of its narrow-body plane known as A320neo.
"In the current economic environment every deal is a good
deal. What counts is: aviation is and remains a growth industry,
with Asia and China being significant drivers," a company
spokesman said.
Officials said Airbus and Chinese authorities had also
reached a $1.6 billion framework deal to extend an Airbus A320
assembly line at Tianjin near Beijing.
Merkel's schedule includes a visit to the industrial port
city where Airbus has just finished assembling the 100th jet out
of parts shipped from Europe since 2009.
Work at Airbus's first non-European assembly plant is
carried out under an agreement that runs out in 2016. Airbus
plans a second offshore plant in Mobile, Alabama.
ICBC's decision to order the A320neo suggests Tianjin will
have a stake in assembling the latest items in Airbus's
catalogue, designed to offer 15 percent fuel savings once the
revamped narrow-bodies become available from mid-decade.
Diplomats said France, where Airbus is based, would be keen
to oversee the sale of more aircraft to China during a visit by
President Francois Hollande pencilled in for later this year.
Airbus estimates China will need 4,270 new passenger and
cargo aircraft in the next 20 years, dominated by narrow-body
aircraft like the A320 or its U.S. rival Boeing's 737.
Such short-range jets have been spared any fallout from the
row between China and the European Union over airline emissions
as China seeks to keep pace with domestic demand and develop the
skills required for its own fledgling aircraft industry.
China continues however to block the purchase of some 35
larger Airbus aircraft to protest against EU plans to enforce a
carbon reduction scheme that opposing nations deem unfair.
China, Germany and Airbus made no reference to the row.
China aims to enter the jet market with its 150-seat Comac
C919 jetliner from 2016, but is expected to remain a significant
importer of Western aircraft for decades.
Europe's Airbus currently has a 48 percent market share
against Boeing in China, with the world's second-largest economy
making up 20 percent of its worldwide deliveries.
Despite the Chinese deal and a Philippines order earlier
this week, Airbus lags Boeing in sales so far this year and is
expected to slip from the top of the industry's rankings as
Boeing enjoys a resurgence following industrial delays.