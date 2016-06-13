BEIJING, June 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
signalled on Monday that she would not try to prevent a Chinese
takeover of German robot maker Kuka but also left the
door open to German firms making a counter-offer.
Augsburg-based Kuka is the target of a takeover bid by
Chinese home appliance maker Midea. The offer has
fanned a furious debate over Chinese takeovers in Europe, with
some German politicians calling for tougher restrictions.
"I still think there is an opportunity to come to a good
solution," Merkel said at a joint news conference with the
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a visit to Beijing.
"And by the way nobody in Germany is forbidden from getting
involved with Kuka," she added. "Now we have to look to see what
solutions can be found."
Li stressed that it was a private sector issue and should be
wound up according to international conventions.
No German firms have come forward as possible white knights
for Kuka. Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser said at the weekend
that he had no interest in making a bid for the firm.
Merkel said there was a general openness towards investments
from China but in return, it was expected that China opened up
and offered the same investment conditions: "Germany has always
offered itself as an open investment market for businesses,
including for Chinese companies," she said.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Noah Barkin)