HEFEI, China Oct 30 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Friday that she expected Chinese economic growth
to slow somewhat but added that she predicted the Asian economy
would keep growing.
"I think one can expect that China's growth will be a bit
weaker, but that it will have constant growth," Merkel told
journalists while visiting the eastern Chinese city of Hefei.
"It is obvious that particularly the domestic demand through
growing cities is an important factor to stimulate consumption
and herewith growth," she added.
Germany has the biggest trade exposure to China of the 28
European Union nations, largely thanks to demand for its cars
and the strength of its engineering industry. The head of the
DIHK Chambers of Commerce has said German shipments to China
will fall by 2 percent this year.
