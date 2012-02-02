BEIJING Feb 2 China should improve
protection of intellectual property rights, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said in Beijing on Thursday, and called on Beijing
to ensure that German businesses had reciprocol access to
China's markets.
She said German markets are open to Chinese businesses.
Merkel, who is on a China trip that is widely viewed to seek
Beijing's support for the ailing euro, said in a speech at the
Chinese Academy of Social Sciences that China can make
contributions to help solve high debt problems in Europe but did
not offer specifics.
She said excessive debt was not only a European problem but
was a global issue.
Merkel is in Beijing to brief her Chinese hosts on the
status of Europe's efforts to extricate several of its nations
from a sovereign debt crisis. She travels to the southern city
of Guangzhou on Friday for a business summit.
She added that UN security council needs to make voice heard
on human rights in Syria.
(Reporting by Lucy Hornby and)