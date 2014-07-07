BEIJING, July 7 China will give investors in Germany the right to invest up to 80 billion yuan ($12.91 billion) in China's capital markets, the Chinese government said on Monday.

The quota will be granted under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, the central government said in its weibo microblog, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits China.

The programme, launched in 2011, allows financial institutions to use offshore yuan to invest in the mainland's securities markets, including in stocks, bonds and money market instruments. ($1 = 6.1990 yuan) (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Kim Coghill)