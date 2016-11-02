HONG KONG Nov 2 China's GF Securities , one of the country's top brokerages, said it sees big opportunities due to strong demand from Chinese residents and companies for overseas assets, and aims to significantly increase the contribution of its international business to total revenue.

Li Fenghua, general manager at the strategic development department of GF Securities, told Reuters that the firm would consider setting up more overseas branches in New York, Paris, Singapore, Japan and South Korea, based on clients' needs.

"Global asset allocation demand from Chinese residents and demand from Chinese companies to go abroad is very strong, which will bring huge opportunities to brokerages' wealth management, corporate financing and M&A business," Li said.

GF Securities has already established offices in Hong Kong, London and Vancouver. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)