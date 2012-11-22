GUANGZHOU Nov 22 General Motors Co
rolled out its first China-developed electric car at the
Guangzhou autoshow on Thursday as it ramps up its green car push
in the world's largest auto market.
The Sail Springo EV, with a starting price tag of 258,000
yuan ($41,400), will be initially available only at GM's dealer
outlets in Shanghai, the U.S. automaker said in a statement.
The car, developed and built by GM and its partner SAIC
Motor Corp Ltd, has a range of 130-200 kilometres
and a top speed of 130 kilometres per hour.
Encouraged by Beijing's initiative to put 5 million electric
and plug-in hybrids on the road by 2020, many domestic and
foreign automakers are gearing up to tap the potential of green
cars. SAIC launched its Roewe E50 electric car with a price tag
of 234,900 yuan around two weeks ago.
Warren Buffett-back BYD Co Ltd had
also rolled out a financing package recently that allows fleet
operators to buy its pricy electric car e6 in instalments.
Earlier in the year, GM launched its Chevrolet Volt plug-in
hybrid in China.