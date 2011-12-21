BEIJING Dec 21 Shanghai General Motors Co
will recall nearly 10,000 Cadillac SRX crossover vehicles
imported to China because of transmission defects, a Chinese
government quality control agency said on Wednesday.
Shanghai GM, a joint venture between General Motors Co
and SAIC Motor Corp, will recall 9,862 of the
2011 Cadillac SRX model, the General Administration of Quality
Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.
Shift cables in the SRX could become disconnected from the
gearbox, making the vehicle unable to shift correctly, the
agency said.
"In extreme cases, the vehicle may not be able to start, or
could make unexpected movements, which is a safety risk," the
agency statement said, without giving details.
Shanghai GM is attempting to contact SRX owners and will
make repairs to the transmission at no charge, the agency said.
A GM China spokeswoman said she did not have information
about the recall.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)