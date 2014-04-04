UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BEIJING, April 4 China has still not approved a genetically modified strain of corn known as MIR162, which has been turned away in large volumes from Chinese ports since November, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday.
In an emailed response to a question about the latest meeting of its biosafety committee, the Ministry of Agriculture said it was still evaluating materials related to the strain that were submitted late last year to the Chinese government by its developer, Syngenta.
The biosafety committee is responsible for approving GMO crops for import and held its regular quarterly meeting at the end of March. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources