(Adds comment from Du Pont Pioneer)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING Jan 6 Farmers are illegally growing
genetically modified corn in China's northeast, said
environmental non-profit Greenpeace on Wednesday, in a report
that may generate further distrust of the government's ability
to ensure a safe food supply.
Beijing has spent billions of dollars to develop GMO crops
that it hopes will ensure food supplies for its 1.4 billion
people but has not yet approved commercial cultivation amid
deep-seated anti-GMO sentiment.
The Greenpeace report seems to confirm concerns that Beijing
will be unable to supervise the planting of GMO crops once
commercial cultivation is permitted, leading to widespread
contamination of the food chain with GM varieties.
In its report, Greenpeace said 93 percent of samples taken
last year from corn fields in five counties in Liaoning
province, part of China's breadbasket, tested positive for GMO
contamination.
Furthermore, almost all of the seed samples taken from grain
markets and samples of corn-based foods at supermarkets in the
area also tested positive.
"It is very likely that much of the illegal GE corn has
already entered grain storage warehouses, wholesale and retail
markets across the country, ultimately ending up in citizens'
food," said Greenpeace in a report.
While Greenpeace said it was not clear how the GMO corn
seeds got into the marketplace, it has long been alleged that
GMO plants being tested in field trials have been illegally sold
to farmers for commercial use.
Such reports have intensified public opposition to the
technology, with some anti-GMO campaigners going as far as suing
the government over the failure to disclose information about
its approvals for imported GMO crops and plans to allow domestic
cultivation.
Among the six corn seed strains that tested positive in the
Liaoning seed market, three have not been certified by China's
agriculture ministry, while three others were certified as
conventional seeds and therefore had been contaminated by GMO
varieties, said the organisation.
The agriculture ministry did not immediately reply to a
request for comment on the Greenpeace report. The ministry said
last year it was changing regulations to increase supervision of
biotech products under development.
The GMO corn strains identified in the survey belong to
international companies Monsanto, Syngenta and Du Pont Pioneer,
said Greenpeace.
DuPont Pioneer said it does not sell any biotech seed in
China in accordance with the law and could not speculate on the
source of any unauthorised biotech crops.
"Intellectual property right is a concern for us in any
market because it's important for assuring farmers that they are
getting what they purchase and for companies to recoup our
investment so we can continue investing in new technologies,"
said a company spokeswoman.
Neither Monsanto nor Syngenta responded to emailed requests
for comment.
Greenpeace blamed an "extremely lax and disorganised" seed
market management system for the production and sale of illegal
seed varieties.
It recommended the government investigate all corn breeding
companies and destroy illegal GMO seeds. It called for annual
inspections of crops in north China during the sowing season,
and tougher supervision of GMO crop research and cultivation. It
said farmers should be compensated for their losses if GMO crops
are destroyed.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Michael Perry)