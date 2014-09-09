SHANGHAI, Sept 9 General Motor Co's main
Chinese joint venture is recalling 38,328 Cadillac sedans in
China due to a glitch in brake control software, the country's
quality watchdog said on Tuesday.
Shanghai General Motors Co, GM's venture with SAIC Motor
Corp, has begun to recall certain Cadillac XTS cars
produced between October 2012 and July 2014 to remove potential
risks from the software problem, China's General Administration
of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a
statement on its website.
In extreme cases, the issue could cause the car to not
accelerate properly, the watchdog said.
GM officials could not be reached for comment immediately.
Carmakers in China recalled a record 5.3 million vehicles
last year as Chinese regulators stepped up efforts to protect
consumers.
The GM recall comes days after arch-rival Ford Motor Co
issued a recall notice for 191,770 Ford Focus in China due
to a fuel leak risk.
