SHANGHAI, Aug 23 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group's China unit has received regulatory
approval to trade gold futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange,
it said on Tuesday, becoming the second foreign bank allowed
access to the country's gold futures market.
ANZ's entry to China's gold futures market comes after
regulators granted similar membership to HSBC Holdings
earlier this month, a move seen as a prelude to
further opening up of the gold sector to local and overseas
financial institutions.
The opening up of China's gold futures market comes at a
time when investment interest in the precious metal hits a
feverish pitch, with spot prices striking a series of new
highs over the past few weeks on the back of worries over a
double-dip recession in the U.S. and crippling sovereign debt in
the euro zone.
Chinese regulators keep a tight grip on its commodity
derivatives market, but the gold sector is the first to be
opened to foreign players.
Industry watchers said the surprise move by the China
Banking Regulatory Commission, which governs the SHFE, to grant
memberships to two foreign banks in less than a month signals
its readiness to quicken the development of the country's
financial gold sector.
Spot gold soared to an all-time high above $1,910 on
Tuesday, on course for its biggest monthly rise in 29 years, as
persistent worries about global economic growth burnished
bullion's safe-haven appeal.
An ANZ spokeswoman said the bank would be able to begin
trading in a few weeks when it completes some procedural
requirements.
Participation from ANZ is set to boost the contract's
trading volumes to new highs and help draw more participation
from other members that may have stayed on the sidelines due to
poor liquidity.
Trading volumes for SHFE's most active December gold futures
have already surged about five-fold in August from a
month earlier to 1.86 million, thanks in part to HSBC's
participation, industry sources said.
ANALYSIS: HSBC's China gold futures foray a sign of change
ANZ is one of the six foreign banks that already have a
trading membership on the Shanghai Gold Exchange. Others include
the Chinese units of HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank
, Bank of Nova Scotia, Credit Suisse and
United Overseas Bank .
The SGE allows spot gold transactions as well as forward
contracts, but not futures.
Being able to trade both the future and forward contracts
for gold would create more hedging and arbitrage opportunities
for participants.
