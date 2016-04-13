SINGAPORE, April 13 Top Chinese banks, Standard Chartered, ANZ and the world's biggest jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook will be among 18 members to join China's yuan-denominated gold benchmark, the Shanghai Gold Exchange said on Wednesday.

The price-setting process will include China's big four state-owned banks Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank, the SGE said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)