BEIJING Nov 20 China, the world's top gold producer, produced 37.642 tonnes of the precious metal in September, bringing total output in the first nine months of the year to 307.809 tonnes, the industrial website China Gold Association said on Wednesday.

Total gold output in the first nine months of this year was up 6.8 percent compared with the same period a year ago, the Association said. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)