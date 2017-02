SHANGHAI Oct 17 China's gold output rose six percent from the previous month to reach 31.89 tonnes in August, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website on Monday.

The total output for the first eight months of this year rose 3.87 percent from a year earlier to 226.39 tonnes, the industry ministry said.

China is the world's biggest gold producer, with output at 340.880 tonnes in 2010, up 8.6 percent from 2009. (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)