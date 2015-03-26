HONG KONG, March 26 China should increase its
gold holdings to around 5 percent of its total foreign exchange
reserves to help diversify currency risks, the World Gold
Council (WGC) said.
China currently holds about 1.6 percent of its foreign
exchange reserves in gold, which is relatively low compared with
developed countries and some developing countries, WGC China
managing director Roland Wang said.
"The ideal amount should be at least 5 percent of its total
forex reserves," Wang told Reuters in an interview in Hong Kong.
China last raised its gold holdings in April 2009, when
reserves rose to 33,890,000 troy ounces (about 1,054 tonnes),
from 19,290,000 troy ounces, according to central bank data. The
holding was unchanged as of December 2014. Data for 2015 was not
available on the central bank's website (www.pbc.gov.cn).
China's holdings as a percentage of total reserves in Q4
2014 compare with 2.4 percent for Mexico, 5.7 percent for
Australia, 6.7 percent for India and 12.1 percent for Russia,
according to WGC figures.
Wang said the gold council was in regular communication with
Chinese authorities, including the country's central bank and
China Gold Association.
Increased gold holdings could boost investor confidence at a
time when China is pushing the internationalization of the yuan,
he added.
China's gold consumption fell to 886 tonnes in 2014, down 25
percent from a year earlier. Production climbed 5.5 percent on a
a year early nearly 452 tonnes, according to China Gold
Association figures.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Richard Pullin)