SHANGHAI, Sept 20 China's gold output reached 30.083 tonnes in July, down 7 percent from the previous month, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website on Tuesday.

Total output for the first seven months of this year rose 2.21 percent to 194.499 tonnes from a year earlier, the ministry said. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jason Subler; Editing by Chris Lewis)