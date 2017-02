SHANGHAI Nov 26 China, the world's top gold producer, aims to produce between 420-450 tonnes of gold output in 2015, up about 25 percent from 2011, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday.

Gold consumption in the world's second-largest economy is expected to reach 1,000 tonnes in 2015, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong)