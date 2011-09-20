(Repeats to fix tabular display)

SHANGHAI, Sept 20 China's gold output reached 30.083 tonnes in July, down 7 percent from the previous month, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on its website on Tuesday.

Total output for the first seven months of this year rose 2.21 percent to 194.499 tonnes from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Following is a table of production so far in 2011, based on official figures from the ministry, Chinese media reports of February output, and Reuters calculations from the available data.

All output figures are in tonnes

Output pct change: Output pct change:

(month) mo/mo yr/yr (ytd) yr/yr Jan 23.277 -28.36 6.73 23.277 6.73 Feb 23.919 2.76 13.22 47.196 9.92 Mar 26.216 9.60 -3.71 73.412 4.63 April 29.819 13.74 3.29 103.230 4.20 May 28.791 -3.74 1.69 132.020 3.67 June 32.394 12.51 1.56 164.416 3.25 July 30.083 -7.13 -3.14 194.499 2.21

Including :

Mining production:

Output pct change: Output pct change:

(month) mo/mo yr/yr (ytd) yr/yr Jan 19.296 -25.80 8.39 19.296 8.39 Feb 19.960 2.04 14.79 38.986 11.53 Mar 21.276 8.05 -4.76 60.262 5.18 April 25.130 18.11 4.75 85.392 5.05 May 23.738 -5.54 2.78 109.130 4.55 June 27.903 17.55 3.02 137.033 4.23 July 25.900 -7.18 N/A* 162.933 3.31

Smelting production:

Output pct change: Output pct change:

(month) mo/mo yr/yr (ytd) yr/yr Jan 3.981 -38.62 -0.62 3.981 -0.62 Feb 4.229 6.23 6.44 8.210 2.90 Mar 4.940 16.81 1.08 13.150 2.21 April 4.688 -5.10 -3.91 17.838 0.53 May 5.052 7.76 -3.13 22.890 -0.30 June 4.492 -11.08 -6.65 27.382 -0.39 July 4.184 -6.86 N/A 31.566 -3.15

Note: Last year's July numbers were not available.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jason Subler; Editing by Ken Wills)