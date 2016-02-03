(Adds detail)

BEIJING Feb 3 China, the world's top gold miner and consumer, produced 450.05 tonnes of the precious metal in 2015, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, the country's gold industry body said on Wednesday.

Consumption rose 3.7 percent to 985.9 tonnes, driven by a recovery in jewellery manufacturing and consumption, the China Gold Association said.

"Affected by falling gold prices, Chinese gold output in 2015 saw negative growth for the first time, but China remained the world's biggest gold producing country for the ninth year in succession," the association said in a report on its website (www.cngold.org.cn).

With prices relatively stable compared to other commodities, gold investment reached a "turning point", it said, prompting a recovery in the manufacture and sale of gold bars and coins following a decline that started in September 2013.

"It can be predicted that in the future, Chinese gold consumption will resume its growth trend and China will maintain its position as the world's number one gold consuming nation," the report said.

