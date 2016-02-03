(Adds detail)
BEIJING Feb 3 China, the world's top gold miner
and consumer, produced 450.05 tonnes of the precious metal in
2015, down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, the country's gold
industry body said on Wednesday.
Consumption rose 3.7 percent to 985.9 tonnes, driven by a
recovery in jewellery manufacturing and consumption, the China
Gold Association said.
"Affected by falling gold prices, Chinese gold output in
2015 saw negative growth for the first time, but China remained
the world's biggest gold producing country for the ninth year in
succession," the association said in a report on its website
(www.cngold.org.cn).
With prices relatively stable compared to other commodities,
gold investment reached a "turning point", it said, prompting a
recovery in the manufacture and sale of gold bars and coins
following a decline that started in September 2013.
"It can be predicted that in the future, Chinese gold
consumption will resume its growth trend and China will maintain
its position as the world's number one gold consuming nation,"
the report said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)