BEIJING, July 17 China's gold reserves stood at 53.31 million fine troy ounces by the end of June, the central bank said, the first adjustment to its reserve figures in more than six years.

It last adjusted its reserve figure in April 2009, when the level was increased to 33.89 million troy ounces from 19.29 million troy ounces.

