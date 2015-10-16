(Adds comments, details)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE Oct 16 China increased its gold
holdings by nearly 1 percent in September even as total foreign
exchange reserves dipped, central bank data showed on Friday.
Gold reserves rose by 480,000 fine troy ounces, or 14.9
tonnes, to 54.93 million ounces, or 1,708.5 tonnes at the end of
September, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
The central bank added 16.2 tonnes in August and nearly 19
tonnes in July.
"Their buying has been pretty consistent," said Victor
Thianpiriya, commodity strategist at ANZ.
"It's clear that they consider gold to be an important part
of their holdings. So it won't surprise me if they continue to
add to reserves."
An increase in the gold price in October is unlikely
to have deterred the PBOC from buying more, he said.
The rise in China's gold holdings comes at a time when its
total foreign exchange reserves are falling as the central bank
steps up intervention to stabilise the yuan currency.
Its foreign exchange reserves, the world's largest, dropped
$43.3 billion to $3.514 trillion in September, data showed
earlier this month.
China is the world's sixth largest official sector gold
holder after the United States, Germany, the International
Monetary Fund, Italy and France.
Gold reserves still make up only 1.7 percent of China's
total reserves, according to Reuters calculations, a factor the
market believes will drive the PBOC to continue buying.
The United States, the top holder of gold with over 8,000
tonnes of bullion, has 73 percent of its total foreign reserves
in gold, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).
China should increase its gold holdings to around 5 percent
of its total reserves to help diversify currency risks, a WGC
official said earlier this year.
China previously considered its gold holdings a state secret
and did not report its holdings on a monthly basis to the
International Monetary Fund like most other countries.
It began updating its reserve figures on a monthly basis in
June, in a bid to increase transparency as Beijing campaigns to
include the yuan in the IMF's special drawing rights basket.
Before the June update, China had last revealed its gold
holdings in April 2009.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Additional reporting by Judy
