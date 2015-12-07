SINGAPORE Dec 7 China likely added nearly 21
tonnes of gold to its reserves in November, according to Reuters
calculations from central bank data on Monday.
The value of China's gold reserves stood at $59.52 billion
at the end of November, compared with $63.26 billion at the end
of October, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its
website.
That would amount to 56.05 million troy ounces or 1,743.364
tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on the London
Bullion Market Association afternoon price on the last trading
session of November.
Compared with October numbers, that would be an addition of
20.9 tonnes - the biggest monthly purchase by the PBOC since it
revealed gold holdings in June this year for the first time
since April 2009.
The Chinese central bank reveals volumes of its gold
holdings only later in the month.
The acceleration in purchases was triggered by a slump in
gold prices to near-six-year lows in November, which also
explains the drop in the value of the reserves.
Gold slid nearly 7 percent last month, its biggest
monthly dip since June 2013, hurt by a looming U.S. interest
rate hike.
China is the world's sixth largest official sector gold
holder after the United States, Germany, the International
Monetary Fund, Italy and France.
Gold reserves still make up less than 2 percent of China's
total reserves, a factor the market believes will drive the PBOC
to continue buying.
China previously considered its gold holdings a state secret
and did not report its holdings on a monthly basis to the
International Monetary Fund like most other countries.
It started disclosing gold reserves in June in a bid to
increase transparency as Beijing campaigned to include the yuan
in the IMF's special drawing rights basket. The yuan was
admitted to the IMF's benchmark currency basket on Nov. 30.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)