BEIJING, April 2 A Chinese Internet agency said
on Thursday that Google Inc's decision to no longer
recognise certificates of trust issued by the authority is
"unacceptable and unintelligible".
Google said on its official security blog on Wednesday that
it would no longer recognise the China Internet Network
Information Center (CNNIC) certificate authorities, following an
investigation into a potential security lapse.
CNNIC, which calls itself a "constructor, operator and
administrator of infrastructure in Chinese information society",
responded in a statement on its website that Google should
consider user rights and interests.
"For the users that CNNIC has already issued the
certificates to, we guarantee that your lawful rights and
interests will not be affected," the agency said.
